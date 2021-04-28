Reports of graffiti more than doubled in Winnipeg compared to last year

Reports of graffiti in Winnipeg have more than doubled so far this year compared to last year, and it is a problem a city councillor has noticed in his neighbourhood.

The walking bridge to Assiniboine Park has received some unwanted paint jobs this spring. Graffiti is spattered across the bridge and on nearby signs.

However, the Assiniboine Park bridge has not been the only target of vandalism in the area.

Scott Gillingham, the city councillor for St. James, said he has heard concerns from several residents about graffiti popping up on city buildings, including Woodhaven Community Centre, and on bridges and properties around the Sturgeon Creek Trail.

"Graffiti is a problem, it ultimately is vandalism. Frankly, even if it looks very artistic, any time someone spray-paints a piece of property without the property owner's permission – it is vandalism," Gillingham said.

"I share the residents' concerns in St. James about the rise in graffiti – it's an eyesore, it's not pretty to look at, it defaces some of our property."

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg's public works department told CTV News Winnipeg there are typically more citywide graffiti reports directed to 311 in the spring, as more people are outside.

They said since January 2021 there have been 737 reports of graffiti made to 311 – compared to 303 reports made last year during the same period.

The city estimates it spends more than $1 million each year on graffiti removal.

"It is important to report it so that we can have an understanding at the City of Winnipeg how prevalent the problem is," Gillingham said.

Winnipeggers can report graffiti online or by calling police at 204-986-6222. Requests to help with graffiti cleanup can be made to 311.

More information about graffiti – and what to do if your property is vandalized – can be found on the City of Winnipeg's website.

As for the graffiti on the Assiniboine Park bridge, the city said Assiniboine Park manages its own graffiti removals, including on the bridge.

A spokesperson for Assiniboine Park told CTV News Winnipeg that park staff have not observed a noticeable increase in graffiti on the bridge or around the park this year.

They said while the City is officially responsible for maintenance and painting of the footbridge, park staff occasionally pressure wash or paint over graffiti on the bridge as part of their regular maintenance work.

They said this process usually starts in May when temperatures overnight are above freezing.