Reports of gunfire near Blackburn Dr. and Diana Ave. in Brantford: police

Brantford police are investigating reports of gunfire in the area of Blackburn Drive and Diana Avenue.

Police say they responded to a disturbance in the area around 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday afternoon, officers were still on scene investigating, taping off and canvassing the area. No injuries have been reported.

"We looked out the window and we saw people running, we heard some screams, it was terrifying," said Heather Perry, who lives in the area.

Perry said she was woken up at 5 a.m. by the sound of a gunshot coming from a nearby townhouse. She said she heard a "loud pop" follow by four or other gunshots.

The incident is the second time this year that police have been called to the townhouse complex for reports of shooting.

In April, 20-year-old Isaiah Castillo was shot and killed in the same area.

Brantford police would not confirm is the shooting took place in the same unit where Castillo was killed, but it is the same complex.

Nearby residents say the gun violence is concerning.

"This is the second time and no, it's not good really. I just don't feel safe. People shouldn't have to live where they're afraid," said area resident Mary Stagno.

"I've lived in this neighbourhood before and it just didn't seem that rough and now it's turned into something rougher," said Michel Hodgson, who lives nearby.

The investigation into Friday's incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: BPS are on scene for an active investigation in the area of Blackburn and Diana. Please avoid the area. Additional details will be provided as soon as they are available. pic.twitter.com/TkeTFffwRB