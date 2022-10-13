Reports of men being drugged, robbed while using escort service lead to charges including manslaughter: RCMP

Several charges – including one for manslaughter – have been laid against a Vancouver woman in connection to reports of men being drugged and robbed while using an escort service, B.C. Mounties say.

Surrey RCMP said charges were approved against 30-year-old Jessica Nicole Renee Kane late last month after a year-long investigation.

In September 2021, police began looking into multiple reports of men being drugged and having items taken from them while using an escort service. In one incident in February of that year, police said, a man died after he was allegedly given a substance.

Police said a suspect was linked to multiple incidents that allegedly took place in Surrey, Burnaby, Langley and Vancouver.

On Sept. 20, Kane was arrested. She's been charged with manslaughter, seven counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug, six counts of theft over $5,000, one count of theft, four counts of fraud, and two counts of extortion. Police said Kane is in custody until her next court appearance.

"Investigators believe there could be others in the community who may have information but are reluctant to come forward to police," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release.

"We are encouraging anyone with information to come forward and make a police report with the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit."

Police ask anyone with information to call 604-599-0502.