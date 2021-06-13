Police search waters of Conestogo Lake for missing man

Ontario Provincial Police are searching the waters of Conestogo Lake for a missing man.

Emergency crews were called to the conservation area in Mapleton around noon on Sunday.

Officials say a family had their boat out on the water and were swimming around it when a man went under and did not resurface.

Other boaters reportedly helped to search for him when they realized what happened.

A part of the area where he went missing has now been section off as officials continue to search. Police say where the incident happened is not a part of the conservation area.

The OPP underwater search and recovery team was on their way from Orillia to the lake late Sunday afternoon to help with the efforts.

“We will have crews on site as long as the weather and daylight cooperate and hopefully we will bring some answers to the family sooner than later,” said Cst. Kirk MacDonald of Wellington County OPP.

Police would not confirm whether the man was wearing a life jacket at the time.

Ornge Air Ambulance was initially called in and then called off.

The OPP helicopter arrived around 5 p.m. to help with the search as well.