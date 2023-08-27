Reports of our viewing area feeling an earthquake Sunday evening

According to Earthquakes Canada, a 4.3 ML magnitude earthquake was felt in St. Thomas just after 10:30pm Sunday evening.

People responding to the message on X said they felt rumbling in areas including, London, St. Catharine's, Ingersoll, and Port Colborne.

The earthquake hit around 67km ENE of Cleveland, OH and 186km ESE of Detroit, MI.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.3 - 27 Aug 22:43 EDT - ST THOMAS, ON region