Reports of person with a gun at Yorkdale mall: police

Toronto police are investigating after a male armed with a gun was reportedly seen inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre on Monday.

Police said the reports came in at 10:10 a.m.

The male, who police described as Asian and wearing a mask, fled the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries have been reported.

The male was also last seen wearing a beige hat, black and brown shirt, white pants, black shoes, and carrying a black Under Armour bag.

While officers have since cleared the scene, an investigation into the incident is ongoing, police told CTV News Toronto.

Police have not confirmed if a gun was located.

The mall remains open.

