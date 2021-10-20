Reports of possible plane crash in B.C.'s Fraser Valley investigated by RCMP
RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., are continuing to investigate following reports that a small plane may have gone down in the area Tuesday night.
Authorities received multiple 911 calls around 6 p.m. indicating something was seen falling from the sky with a trail of smoke behind it. Photos posted to social media seem to show what callers described.
Mounties searched by air and on the ground in the Mount Cheam area but nothing unusual was noticed. CFB Comox also sent two aircraft to join the search.
"The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre tasked a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft at 6:22 p.m., and a CH-149 Cormorant, both from Comox, at 6:42 p.m.," said Lt-Navy Pamela Hogan of the JRCC.
Three ambulances were also sent to the area.
Police said no plane has been reported overdue so far.
Chilliwack RCMP are expected to provide an update on the search Wednesday.
