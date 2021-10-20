Reports of serious injuries in Wilmot Township crash; roads closed for 'significant amount of time'
Waterloo regional police say there are reports of serious injuries following a crash in Wilmot Township.
Officials tweeted about the two-vehicle crash in the area of Nafziger Road and Erbs Road around 12 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the tweet, there are reports of serious injuries for the occupants of one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
Roads in the area will be "closed for a significant amount of time," the tweet said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
More details to come.
ROAD CLOSURE:
On scene in the area of Nafziger Road, near Erbs Road, in Wilmot Township for reports of a collision between two vehicles.
Reports of serious injuries to occupants of one vehicle.
Area roads will be closed for a significant amount of time. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/kChFymemSe
-
Niverville grain elevator to soon be demolished; weather causing delaysA grain elevator in Niverville, Man., will soon be demolished.
-
Doug Ford says opposition is playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrantsOntario Premier Doug Ford said he believes the opposition is playing politics over his comments on immigrants and he’s been told by many new Canadians his remarks were 'bang on.'
-
Bidding war: BHP raises its offer in takeover bid for NorontA day after a rival suitor made a bid for control of Noront Resources, BHP has upped its offer for shares of the mining company that owns the rights to mineral in the Ring of Fire in northwestern Ontario.
-
Winnipeg councillor proposes plan to gear tickets to incomeA Winnipeg city councillor says people should pay fines and ticket amounts based on how much money they earn.
-
Man found dead after fire at Edson, Alta., seniors' buildingA fire at a seniors' apartment complex in Edson, Alta., prompted an evacuation just after midnight Tuesday morning.
-
Veltman defence team asks for more time to prepareNathaniel Veltman, the 20-year-old charged with killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, appeared in court Wednesday.
-
'Bizarre' doll discovered behind Oak Bay wall connected to former German toy designerA song about exploring the Northwest Passage was playing over the construction site speaker when Will was discovering something unexpected behind a wall that made him shriek.
-
'I was in disbelief': Lottery win for Kitchener womanA grocery store run turned into life changing moment for Nancy Ahrens, who shared her excitement when she picked up her prize at the OLG prize center in Toronto.
-
Sault police charge man in fatal crash that killed a pedestrianA 61-year-old man has been charged in connection to a crash earlier this month that killed an elderly woman crossing the street in Sault Ste. Marie, police said Wednesday morning.