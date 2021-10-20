Reports of serious injuries in Wilmot Township crash; roads closed for 'significant amount of time'

Waterloo regional police say there are reports of serious injuries following a crash in Wilmot Township.

Officials tweeted about the two-vehicle crash in the area of Nafziger Road and Erbs Road around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the tweet, there are reports of serious injuries for the occupants of one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Roads in the area will be "closed for a significant amount of time," the tweet said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More details to come.

ROAD CLOSURE:

On scene in the area of Nafziger Road, near Erbs Road, in Wilmot Township for reports of a collision between two vehicles.



Reports of serious injuries to occupants of one vehicle.



Area roads will be closed for a significant amount of time. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/kChFymemSe