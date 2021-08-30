Reports of shooting under investigation in residential area of Vancouver
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting in a residential part of Vancouver.
Vancouver police told CTV News Vancouver its officers were called at about 2:45 a.m. Monday about shots being fired near Cambie Street and 63rd Avenue.
Hours later, part of a street and a home remained behind police tape. A bullet hole could be seen in a window of the home and dozens of evidence markers were on the ground.
"We are continuing to investigate as we don’t have any victims or suspects as of yet," Vancouver police said in an emailed statement.
-
Police on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of DelislePolice on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of Delisle
-
Here's how Louisiana hospitals are handling the double onslaught of Hurricane Ida and COVID-19Already overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases, Louisiana hospitals are now struggling with how to keep functioning after significant damage and disruption caused by Hurricane Ida.
-
RCMP investigating 'mischief' to memorial honouring Indigenous children lost to residential schoolsRCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating after a memorial made to honour children who never came home after attending residential schools was “unlawfully disassembled.”
-
Canada blanks Switzerland 4-0, meets U.S. for women's world hockey goldMelodie Daoust hopes the first women's world hockey championship final of her career yields gold for Canada.
-
Brand new Edmonton elementary and high schools to open doorsTwo brand new schools in Edmonton are ready to welcome students back to in-person learning.
-
Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in eventsCurling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events.
-
City to require masks at all civic facilities, look at how to implement potential vaccine requirements for employeesCity council has voted unanimously in favor of a recommendation to make masks mandatory for city employees and users of civic facilities, including leisure centres, arenas and Saskatoon Transit.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Roncesvalles areaA male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van in the Roncesvalles area.
-
My Y is Resilient Campaign gets big boost from ValeAlmost a year ago, the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario launched its My Y is Resilient Campaign, after losing $7 million because of the pandemic.