Reports of spiked drinks in Fort McMurray prompt investigation, warning

Mounties in northeastern Alberta are looking into reports that people have had their drinks spiked in "establishments" in Fort McMurray.

Police announced Thursday they are aware of several social media posts about the crime, so they issued a warning and urged people to report any cases to police.

"It is believed that a considerable number of drink spiking offences go unreported for a variety of reasons," a news release said.

"The Wood Buffalo RCMP want to encourage members of the community to report any suspected drink spiking to police."

Mounties didn't say where the alleged incidents occurred or how many cases are being investigated. But police did warn people to never leave a drink unattended in public.

"Symptoms of drink spiking may include confusion, nausea, dizziness, loss of memory, or loss of consciousness," said the statement from Sgt. Sabrina Clayton.

"Wood Buffalo RCMP are hoping to bring awareness to this subject and encourage reporting to police. Police want to ensure any victims out there know that it is not their fault."

Police urged people who suspect their drink or someone else's may have been spiked to tell someone including a friend or venue staff, seek medical aid and report immediately to police.

Anyone with information about drink spiking in Fort McMurray is asked to call RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).