Reports of Tesla driver approaching girls under investigation

Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate incidents where someone in a black Tesla approached girls.

It unclear if the cases are connected.

The most recent happened on Monday shortly after 3 p.m. Police said a girl was approached by a man driving a black Tesla while she was walking on Erb Street West at Westmount Road in Waterloo. He reportedly tried to have a conversation and offer her a ride.

She declined and walked away.

The vehicle was last seen heading west on Erb Street West. The driver is described as a man in his 30s with reddish-brown, longer hair and a beard.

Last month, police released a photo of a black four-door Tesla after the driver allegedly approached a girl waiting for the bus in the area of Karn Street and Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener on Nov. 29.

Police said he asked if she wanted a ride to school.

When she said no, he continued onto Belmont Avenue West.

On Nov. 22, a girl was walking on Bechtel Drive in Kitchener's Pioneer Park neighbourhood around 12:45 p.m.

Police said a driver approached and offered her a ride.

The man was described as in his late 30s, with brown skin, medium black hair and a short beard.

He was also driving a black four-door sedan, similar to a Tesla.

CTV News has reached out to Waterloo regional police for more information on these incidents and to ask if investigators believe they could be connected.