Reports of vehicle on track at Barrie's Allandale Waterfront Station
A police investigation was underway Wednesday at the Barrie's Go Train Service to Allandale Waterfront Station.
Police say they received a call around 6:30 pm of reports of a vehicle on the tracks.
Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital.
Early Thursday morning, Metrolinx stated in a tweet that the investigation south of the Allandale Waterfront GO is now complete and the track inspection has been completed.
The earlier police investigation south of Allandale Waterfront GO is now complete, with track personnel completing their inspection. We are pleased to report that we will operate regular train service for your morning commute.— Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) January 4, 2024
The Union Station 17:53 - Allandale Waterfront GO 19:40 train will end at Bradford GO as a result of a police investigation. Bus service is available for customers travelling northbound towards Allandale.— Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) January 4, 2024
The police investigation is ongoing.
