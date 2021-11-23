'Reprehensible and repugnant' Leaders react to protests planned at Windsor, Ont. vaccination centres as youth become eligible

Windsor police say they will have a police presence at vaccination sites after becoming aware of protests planned in the area.

A tweet from the Windsor Police Service says there will be a police presence at vaccine sites to monitor and ensure public safety.

Plans to gather at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic have been shared online to protest youth COVID-19 vaccinations, as they will be available locally for youth aged five-11 starting Thursday.

Windsor Regional Hospital, who runs the vaccination centre at the mall, as well as public figures have been responding to the planned protests online.

"Intentionally preventing someone, especially 5-11 year olds and their parents, from accessing critical healthcare services such as the COVID-19 vaccine is reprehensible and repugnant," a tweet from the hospital said.

Intentionally preventing someone, especially 5-11 year olds and their parents, from accessing critical healthcare services such as the COVID-19 vaccine is reprehensible and repugnant. https://t.co/KbPK6Nb8Ke

In a private Facebook group, Victor Green — who ran as the People's Party of Canada candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh in the 2021 federal election — seemingly advised people to fill up appointment slots at Devonshire Mall vaccination centre so that children would have to be turned away.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit issued the following statement: “The WECHU has implemented measures to discourage the improper use of the vaccine booking service and are confident that these measures will ensure all residents looking to book an appointment will be able to do so in a timely manner.”

This is not protest. This is obstruction of residents' rights to access healthcare. It is no different than physically blocking access to vaccine clinics and hospitals. And it is vile. pic.twitter.com/0Trw8UiTOu

At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Green went back on Facebook to say that his computer had been hacked and he is having an IT specialist investigate the post.



Police are reminding the public that protesters are required to stay on public property and hospital operations or public safety cannot be disrupted in any way.