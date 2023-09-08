'Represents those who have fallen': New Guidon presented to the RCMP in Regina

A new Guidon was presented to the RCMP during a ceremony in Regina on Friday at the Training Academy.

The ceremony included parade marches, remarks from the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, presentation of the new Guidon and guests from different parts of Canada.

“I'm going to see a lot of people here that I know that I've trained over the years,” said Bill Perry, former RCMP server.

“There's a certain energy that is brought back here certainly after the years of COVID, and it's really the first time that we've had so many members from across the country here,” said Sylvie Bourassa-Mouse, Commanding Officer of Depot Division.

The first RCMP Guidon, or flag, was consecrated in 1935.

The new Guidon will include additional elements from Afghanistan 2003-2014 to the honours, the change of Europe from 1939-1945 to the Second World War from 1939-1945 and the Provost Corps Badge.

“We’re going from what used to be Queen Elizabeth the Second to King Charles the Third, and we're adding some monitors to this, so it's very very important” said Mike Duheme, Commissioner of the RCMP.

“It represents those who have fallen in the line of duty, and those who have served in the line of duty,” said Mike McGinley, Sergeant Major of Depot Division.

The Guidon will be preserved in the Chapel in honour of all fallen.