Reptile Expo returns to Edmonton for first time in 2 years

The Reptile Expo returned to Edmonton for the first time in two years this weekend.

Hosted by the Edmonton Reptile and Amphibian Society, the event aims to educate visitors looking to know more about snakes, tortoises and other reptiles.

"Reptiles are becoming more popular, especially for people allergic to fur animals," said Brandy Johnstone with the Edmonton Reptile and Amphibian Society (ERAS).

"It's more about the education and teaching people that reptiles aren't as scary as they think they are."

Visitors to the expo can see and interact with reptiles up close.

The event is being hosted at the Aviation Museum on Kingsway this weekend and will be open between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday. See the ERAS website for more details.