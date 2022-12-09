Reptilia can open whether council grants animal bylaw exemption — or not

“They have a provincial license and they can open anyways,” said Coun. Elizabeth Peloza when asked if an indoor reptile zoo needs city council’s backing to open next month.

Peloza chairs the Community and Protective Services Committee that recently debated a request by Reptilia for an exemption to London’s Animal Control Bylaw that prohibits the display of exotic species.

On Tuesday, city council will make a decision — but it may be a moot point.

Peloza opposes granting a municipal exemption, but admits Reptilia’s opening and operation is governed by provincial licensing rules.

“There’s other things that Londoners have seen the province override us on, as we are a municipality, we are under their control. The province has already granted a licence,” explained Peloza.

On Nov. 25, a representative of Reptilia suggested a similar understanding of provincial authority.

Bob Murphy, director of animal welfare said legal advice has been received that Reptilia can open under the terms of its provincial license, and said, “But we really want the blessing of the City of London and the people of London. We want their backing to go forward.”

A report prepared by civic administration in April 2022 emphasized the municipality’s limited ability to enforce its ban on exotic species, and read in part, “Once they are open and operating, enforcement of the terms and conditions of the licence will be the responsibility of the province.”

The report added, “If there are matters outside of their licence, they may be subject to the city’s animal control bylaw.”

Reptilia has almost completed its 30,000 sq. ft. facility in Westmount Mall where both native and exotic reptiles will be displayed.

It has expressed a desire to open in January.

Peloza suggested council can still send a strong message next week that London is not putting out the welcome mat to zoos.

“Others could follow, the roadside zoos, petting zoos, and full zoos to London. It opens Pandora’s Box,” she said.