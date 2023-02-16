Reptilia snaps back, says it will open in spite of city council’s ruling

Entertainment company Reptilia says it will go ahead and open at Westmount Commons, in spite of a decision by London city council that slammed the door shut on the operation.

“Currently there are no restrictions, we believe, that prevent us from opening,” said said lawyer Michael Lerner, of Lerner’s Lawyers, the firm representing Reptilia.

This comes after Tuesday’s vote by council against a recommendation for a public participation meeting, which could have led to a bylaw exemption for Reptilia, allowing exotic animals. Instead, the issue, as a decided matter of council, cannot come back for debate for at least one year.

Lerner said Reptilia is permitted to operate under provincial jurisdiction, which supersedes municipal bylaws, and that the company is prepared to contest council’s decision through the court system.

“In the event that the city lays a charge under the existing bylaw, we will, first of all, vigorously defend. Or, alternatively, we may well seek an interpretation of the bylaw from the Superior Court.”

London Mayor Josh Morgan, who voted against Reptilia on Tuesday, said it’s Reptilia’s right to fight the issue in court.

“If ultimately this is decided by the courts, that’s an option that is available to people,” said Morgan. “I respect the right of everyone to challenge municipal decisions through the court system. That is something on each and every bylaw that we have and we pass.”

Meanwhile, Animal Justice, a group that takes up legal causes surrounding animal protection, described the maneuvers by Reptilia as “legal bullying.”

Animal Justice staff lawyer Scott Tinney said the argument that Reptilia can operate with a provincial license doesn’t hold water.

“That licence doesn’t apply to the animals kept in their facility,” said Tinney. “In fact. The license only applies to native wildlife species, and a wide variety of non-native animals. So the reality is their license doesn’t apply with respect to the animals they display, and all of this begs the question ‘why were they asking for an exemption in the first place if they believed that their zoo was lawful to begin with?”

Meanwhile, construction at the Westmount site is said to be 95 per cent complete. And Lerner tells CTV News the zoo will open in a matter of days, not weeks.

“What will certainly happen is Reptilia will open as soon as we possibly can,” he said.