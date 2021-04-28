Request to add two storeys onto Cambridge apartment building denied by city council

Cambridge city council has shot down a developer’s request to stack two storeys onto an apartment building in the downtown Galt core.

The idea to turn a four-storey building on 151 Main Street into a six-storey building was denied at a Tuesday night council meeting.

The addition would have added 40 units, but no additional parking was offered.

This issue, along with pushback from the community over the building height, led to the rejection from council.

“I think we would be creating another nightmare on top of problems for people already living downtown,” said Coun. Jan Liggett. “People do want to live downtown, so I can’t support this.”

The developer can still appeal council’s decision to the local planning tribunal.