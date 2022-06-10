Request to remove Trooper Mark Wilson's name from city amenities

A letter to London City Council is requesting the removal of Trooper Mark Wilson’s name from all City of London amenities.

Signed by Mayor Ed Holder, Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan along with Ward 1 Coun. Shawn Lewis and Ward 12 Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, the letter states, “Earlier this week, it was revealed he [Wilson] pleaded guilty at a court martial in 2004 to assaulting a woman at a base in Quebec.

The letter goes on to request that staff be directed to “Identify all instances where Trooper Mark Wilson’s name has been used on city amenities, including the park at 0270 Wallingford Avenue and the commemoration in the area of Hale and Trafalgar, and to begin removing his name in every instance.”

The letter is part of Tuesday’s agenda package.