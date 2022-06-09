Rescue crews searching for 1 passenger after speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay
The large-scale search for a person who was on board a speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay continued into Thursday, rescue crews say.
Vancouver police confirmed the incident is now an active missing persons case, adding they're searching for a 46-year-old Surrey man who rented a boat from Granville Island at about noon on Wednesday.
The Vancouver Police Department's marine unit was dispatched along with the coast guard and search-and-rescue boats when the rental wasn't returned by 3 p.m.
The 17-foot fiberglass vessel was found unoccupied drifting near Point Atkinson, which is across the Burrard Inlet from English Bay. The throttle was pushed all the way forward, the keys were in the ignition and one personal flotation device was found on board.
"We don't know what caused him to go overboard," Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News Vancouver in an emailed statement.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said anyone who sees something unusual in the water or on the beaches around English Bay is asked to call them or 911.
-
-
-
North Preston celebrates life of young boy killed in DecemberThere was a special celebration Thursday in a community outside Halifax to honour the life of a young boy who was killed in December.
-
Pacific FC to host team from Jamaica at Starlight Stadium in international tournamentThe buzz keeps getting louder for Vancouver Island's only professional soccer team.
-
Police investigate stolen Pride flags from three Leamington schoolsPolice are investigating three incidents of Pride flags stolen from separate incidents in the Leamington area over the last week.
-
HMCS Halifax Commanding Officer temporarily removed from duty while on European deploymentThe Commanding Officer of HMCS Halifax has been temporarily removed from his post following several incidents onboard the ship during Operation Reassurance.
-
Advocate says homeless numbers escalating in Fraser Valley as cost of living increasesAn advocate for the homeless in the Fraser Valley says he’s never seen the situation as dire as it currently is and adds that it’s time for people to work together to find solutions.
-
Greater Sudbury one of 21 municipalities to get credit rating upgradeGreater Sudbury's credit has been upgraded from an AA to AA+ by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.
-
Labour shortage will last 5 years, says B.C. business professorCanada’s aging population combined with the number of people who are retiring mean the country is facing a long road to recovering its workforce.