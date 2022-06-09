Rescue crews searching for 1 passenger after speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay

The large-scale search for a person who was on board a speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay continued into Thursday, rescue crews say.

Vancouver police confirmed the incident is now an active missing persons case, adding they're searching for a 46-year-old Surrey man who rented a boat from Granville Island at about noon on Wednesday.

The Vancouver Police Department's marine unit was dispatched along with the coast guard and search-and-rescue boats when the rental wasn't returned by 3 p.m.

The 17-foot fiberglass vessel was found unoccupied drifting near Point Atkinson, which is across the Burrard Inlet from English Bay. The throttle was pushed all the way forward, the keys were in the ignition and one personal flotation device was found on board.

"We don't know what caused him to go overboard," Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News Vancouver in an emailed statement.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said anyone who sees something unusual in the water or on the beaches around English Bay is asked to call them or 911.