Rescue dog made famous by Korean TV network found in B.C. 5 weeks after bolting from owners

A dog featured on Korean television before her rescue has been reunited with her owners five weeks after she disappeared.

The Jindo mix was found in Kelowna and trapped over the weekend then returned to her owners, according to Castanet.net.

She'd been missing since late November, two weeks after arriving in the city to live with her new family, according to the Interior-based news organization.

Milla was rescued from an island in Korea earlier this year, an operation covered by a Korean TV network.

A video from SBS TV titled "Dog Stranded on a Desert Island for (its) Whole Life" has been viewed nearly 1.3 million times.

Milla ran off while walking with one of her new owners,

A member of Calgary-based K9 Recovery Service came to help, arriving in the city on Dec. 19 and staying there through the holidays.

There were multiple sightings of the dog, including in trail camera video that showed she was eating, but she was skittish and difficult to catch.

They used bait to try to lure Milla into an enclosure, and an online fundraiser was set up to cover the costs.

More than $1,300 was raised by those hoping to help, with a goal of $2,000 – the estimated cost for the expert's assistance. A bottle and can drive was also part of the effort. Others volunteered their time, according to the fundraising page, on which organizer Kyle wrote he was "so grateful" for the community's support.

On Sunday, the dog was captured and brought home, where she is now safe with her family.