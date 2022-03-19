Rescue effort launched after vehicle crashes into Maitland River
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Huron County OPP say a vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the Maitland River south of Ethel.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Ethel Line around 11 p.m. on Friday.
Police say fire department personnel assisted police with their rescue efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
The OPP Underwarter Search & Recovery Unit (USRU) and OPP Urban Search and Rescue, Chemical Biological, Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Response Team (UCRT) members will be attending the scene to assist with the investigation.
Ethel Line is currently closed between Brandon Road and Newry Road (Huron County #16).
Police say further updates will be provided as information becomes available.
