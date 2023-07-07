Rescue group hosting adoption event for Spanish greyhounds in Langford

A non-profit, dog-rescue group called Extraordinary Galgos and Podencos has been working to bring what some call the world's most persecuted breed of dogs into Canada from Spain for adoption.

This Saturday will be the first chance for Greater Victoria residents to meet some of the gentle creatures and maybe give one a forever home.

The breed is called Galgo Español, a Spanish greyhound bred for hunting. Unfortunately, they are often abused, abandoned and killed once they are no longer needed.

The rescue agency was established in Western Canada last year. So far it has brought 26 dogs into the country, dogs that probably never would have survived in their home country if not for being rescued.

“Unfortunately for these beautiful animals 50,000 to 100,000 thousand are killed or abandoned every year,” said Anne Hoekema, adoption coordinator with Extraordinary Galgos and Podencos.

“They are very similar to greyhounds in the way that they are very gentle, they are really calm and they are really good with children,” Hoekema added.

“Many of them like cats. They are quite affectionate and loyal, so they are very beautiful dogs.”

The meet-and-greet happens Saturday, July 8 at the Westshore Town Centre Bosley’s between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.