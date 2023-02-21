Rescue truck stolen from wildlife rehabilitation organization

A charitable organization that rescues and rehabilitates injured wildlife has been hit by thieves.

WildNorth says someone stole the organization's rescue van from its property in Edmonton over the weekend.

"We use it to rescue everything from small songbirds to foxes and porcupines, to even deer fawns. So it’s greatly missed," Dale Gienow of WildNorth told CTV News Edmonton.

"The truck was filled with a number of important pieces of rescue equipment. Everything from standard things like binoculars, to more specific things, like hard hats used for climbing trees to nesting birds, or specialized capture gloves which are Kevlar lined for handling things like porcupines or coyotes."

Gienow says with spring approaching, WildNorth will be called to a number of rescues involving baby animals, so the organization is hoping to get the truck back as soon as possible.

The truck is described as a 2007 white Toyota Tacoma with a cap over the bed.

The truck has WildNorth logos on both sides, as well as the organization's phone number.

Wild North responds to about 1,100 animal rescues every year.