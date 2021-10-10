Rescue works to curb stray cat population in Sask.

SOS Prairie Rescue, one of the more than 30 animal rescues and shelters in Saskatchewan, is under an intake freeze.

The shelter has rescued more than 700 cats this year, and there are 300 still on their waitlist.

Excalipurr Cat Café has the capacity to foster nearly 20 cats.

"[Let’s] say they have 10 of our cats right now that leaves 10 foster homes available for other cats that are on our wait list and then our adoptions increase substantially when people get to physically see the cats," said Gena Messenger, vice president and intake coordinator at SOS Prairie Rescue.

She said although the rescue is based in the Saskatoon area they have rescued cats from over 70 communities in the province.

On top of adoption, the rescue is working on trap and release programs (TNR), with the ability to carry out roughly two each month. During one program they are able to trap anywhere from 10 to 60 abandoned cats.

Most recently, they were in Davin, Sask. That program wrapped up this week.

"Being able to go in, trap the cat, spay/neuter it and then release it back in to what it's used to is really cutting down on that population of more kitties being produced," said Chelsey Legendre, a volunteer and TNR participant.

Legendre said people don't quite understand how fast cats can multiply in situations where unfixed cats congregate together, and as productive as these programs are they are expensive to run with no incoming adoption fees.

"We could be rescuing all the time but just the lack of funds is the main issue just because of the vet costs and everything," Legendre said.

As a volunteer organization, SOS is community-funded through donations of cash or supplies and ongoing fundraisers.

Recently the organization has done a bottle drive and an online auction to help generate funds for the rescue.

"We do as many fundraisers as we can possibly keep up with at a time so right now we have a 50/50," said Messenger.

Tickets can be purchased on the rescues website. https://sosprairierescue5050.ca/

In addition to the rescue’s fundraiser, the café will be holding a fundraiser of its own where people will be able to do yoga with the adoptable cats.

Yoga With Cats is being held on Oct. 14 at Excalipurr Cat Café. Tickets are available at the café and all proceeds go towards SOS Prairie Rescue.