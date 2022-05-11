Rescuers save swan at Elora Gorge

A swan, who goes by the name Miss Peggy, ran into some trouble at the Elora Gorge on Tuesday and needed to be rescued.

"Peggy decided to go over the dam in the river and we lost her for about three or four days," said Brian Gibbon, the coordinator for the Elora Swan Program. "It's a gradual slope and right now there's not much water, so she probably walked down and couldn't get back up."

Volunteers with Centre Wellington Fire & Rescue were called in to help save Peggy.

"We have never had the opportunity to rescue a swan," said Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Karn.

He called it a unique training exercise.

"We used some plastic snow fence to make a barrier in the water that she couldn't swim past. We used some ropes to make some artificial fencing and really just able to gather her in a tight spot using the large fishing net."

Firefighters and a Grade 12 co-op student suited up for the rescue mission.

"It was a great learning [experience]," said Jesse Peate, a student at Centre Wellington High School. "Peggy, she definitely put up a fight there, but gave in eventually. It's great that we got her out safely and no injuries. That's nice."

Peggy has now been reunited with her mate Will.

The Elora Swan Program will look after her for a few more days before releasing Peggy back into the Grand River.

Peggy is one of seven mute swans that live on the Grand and Irvine Rivers in Elora and Fergus.