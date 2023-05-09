Rescuers searching for boater missing in Cowichan Valley
Rescuers are searching a lake in the Cowichan Valley after a boater was reported missing on the water Tuesday.
North Cowichan Fire Chief Martin Drakelely says firefighters were called to Quamichan Lake shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of a man missing in the water.
A pair of fire rescue boats were dispatched to the lake and found the man's boat, described by rescuers as a racing scull, unoccupied.
The missing man, who is part of a rowing group, was wearing a health monitor that allowed searchers to determine roughly where he went missing, according to the fire chief.
Police, paramedics, members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and Rowing Canada were assisting with the search Tuesday afternoon.
An RCMP helicopter, marine unit and dive team have also been dispatched to the scene.
Cowichan Search and Rescue members used an underwater camera in an effort to find the man but reported the water was too murky with very low visibility.
The municipality is asking the public to avoid the area while the search is ongoing.
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckageTwelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Duelling petitions, planned protests ahead of Jordan Peterson's stop in Kelowna B.C.A scheduled appearance by Jordan Peterson in Kelowna, B.C. as part of his book tour has sparked duelling petitions and planned protests.
-
Gravenhurst fire crews respond to brush fireGravenhurst fire crews from three stations are on scene at a brush fire on Highway 11 South near Bethune Drive South.
-
19-year-old charged with stunt driving: LaSalle policeLaSalle police charged a 19-year-old with stunt driving Wednesday after he was clocked speeding in a community safety zone.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speedsWhen people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Former Hull MNA named new chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directorsFormer Quebec MNA Maryse Gaudreault has been named the next chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directors,
-
Coroner's inquiry into the deaths of four Hydro One workers in Tweed, Ont. helicopter crash to begin June 5.A coroner's inquest will be held next month into the deaths of four Hydro One workers killed in a helicopter crash in Tweed, Ont.
-
Nova Scotia government touts land-for-housing plan as way to reduce shortagesNova Scotia's government is providing some of its surplus land in an Annapolis Valley village to help defray the cost of building 24 co-operative housing units.
-
Calgary man charged in January hit-and-runA Calgary man was charged in a January hit-and-run incident that left a woman with life-altering injuries.