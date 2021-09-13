Research team tags second great white shark of N.S. 'expedition'

The team at Ocearch has tagged its second shark during this year's Nova Scotia expedition.

Hali, a juvenile female great white shark, was tagged Sunday morning near Ironbound Island off the coast of Lunenburg County on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

Hali is 10-feet, two-inches long and weighs 697 pounds.

Ocearch said its "Expedition Nova Scotia" helps to expand the knowledge on great white sharks that spend the summer and fall season in Canadian waters.

The expedition runs until Sept. 30.