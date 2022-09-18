Researchers at Island universities get nearly $2 million from province

Researchers at two universities on Vancouver Island have received a financial boost from the provincial government.

The province announced the recipients of BC Knowledge Development Fund grants on Sunday, with 10 projects at the University of Victoria and three at Vancouver Island University receiving funds.

The UVic projects will receive a total of nearly $1.7 million, while the projects at VIU will receive more than $215,000.

"As part of our StrongerBC Economic Plan and commitment to prepare people for the jobs of tomorrow, we are investing in research capabilities at B.C. post-secondary institutions to help solve some of our society's most pressing issues," said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, in a news release.

"These investments – ranging from environmental health to vibration and acoustics research – allow researchers to create new and innovative technology that will improve the lives of people throughout B.C."

A total of 120 research projects at eight universities across B.C. will split the $30 million of funding announced Sunday.

More than half of that total – some $17.5 million – will go to researchers working at UBC's Vancouver campus, the province's largest post-secondary institution.

The province's list of Vancouver-Island-based research projects receiving funding follows.

UVIC PROJECTS

Four-dimensional imaging of brain structure and function in real time, led by Craig Brown. BCKDF contribution: $330,000

Infrastructure to establish a molecular health research centre for study of public health priority areas, led by Caroline Cameron. BCKDF contribution: $310,000

Protein structural biology and molecular interactions facility, led by John Burke. BCKDF contribution: $180,000

Orbitrap modifications to improve performance for biomedical analysis, led by David Goodlett. BCKDF contribution: $175,000

Public and environmental health sequencing facility, led by Caetano Dorea. BCKDF contribution: $175,000

Understanding people's relationships with data to design better information futures, led by Miguel Nacenta. BCKDF Contribution: $175,000

Electron paramagnetic resonance characterization of sensitive chemical species and systems under inert and controlled illumination conditions, led by David Leitch. BCKDF contribution: $120,000

An adaptive genomics platform for crop improvement, led by Gregory Owens. BCKDF contribution: $100,000

Past wrongs, future choices, led by Jordan Stanger-Ross. BCKDF contribution: $65,000

Restoration futures laboratory (RFL), led by Nancy Shackelford. BCKDF contribution: $64,873

VIU PROJECTS