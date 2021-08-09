Researchers look into the late arrival of thousands of shorebirds in Johnson's Mills, N.B.

Thousands of shorebirds gathering on the beaches of Johnson's Mills, N.B. is a sure sign that summer is upon us.

However, this year, the birds arrived later than normal and researchers are now trying to understand what is affecting that late arrival.

Johnson’s Mills is typically flooded with shorebirds this time of year, but over the last two years, those at the Nature Conservancy of Canada are seeing less arrive.

Denise Roy, the New Brunswick conservation coordinator, says depending on the year, it has varied anywhere between 100,000 to 200,000.

“This year we’ve only been seeing 15,000,” said Roy.

Johnson's Mills is a critical stopping place for the shorebirds on their migration. As the tide rolls in, the sandpipers huddle together on the beaches.

Roy said there could be several reasons why there are fewer shorebirds.

“They might still be late from the arctic which they are presently nesting,” said Roy.

According to Roy, the Nature Conservancy has been working with researchers from Environment and Climate Change Canada and also Mount Allison University to study the bird’s movement.

While 15,000 birds are still an impressive sight, many are patiently birdwatching and waiting to see more.

“The first time I came we saw maybe 80,000 of these amazing birds… but I’m going to continue to come and hopefully see as much as I can,” said Annie LeBoutillier, a local resident.

Though the building is still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nature Conservancy is trying its best to protect the land for the shorebird's arrival.

"You can't always take a good picture of them so people will try to quietly approach them. We ask that people not go on the beach during the high tide period,” said Roy.

“The two hours before and the two hours after the high tide because that’s when the shorebirds are most vulnerable to disturbances."

Once they leave the beach, the birds will fly 72 hours to South America without stopping.