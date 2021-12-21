Researchers monitoring Saskatoon wastewater find evidence of Omicron COVID-19 variant
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater is now starting to find evidence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
The variant was detected in the latest round of sampling between Dec. 9-15.
However, the amount of COVID-19 traces was down 26 per cent.
Prince Albert and North Battleford both saw drops as well — 49 per cent and 23 per cent respectively.
Omicron was not detected in any samples from either community.
Because the population is partially vaccinated, the new COVID-19 infections may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks, according to the team.
