Researchers monitoring Saskatoon wastewater find evidence of Omicron COVID-19 variant

The research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater is now starting to find evidence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The variant was detected in the latest round of sampling between Dec. 9-15.

However, the amount of COVID-19 traces was down 26 per cent.

Prince Albert and North Battleford both saw drops as well — 49 per cent and 23 per cent respectively.

Omicron was not detected in any samples from either community.

Because the population is partially vaccinated, the new COVID-19 infections may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks, according to the team.