Researchers see drop in COVID-19-causing virus in London's wastewater

A Western University researcher who tracks the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in City of London wastewater, says a decline has finally been observed.

In a series of tweets, Chris DeGroot, an assistant professor in mechanical engineering and wastewater researcher at Western's Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, says there has been a drop in the quantity of the virus that causes COVID-19.

DeGroot said it is the "first signficant drop in viral load during the Omicron wave" an includes data up until last Thursday.

Additional samples from Sunday are expected to be processed soon in order to confirm that the viral load is trending down.

DeGroot says the load correlates roughly as a measure that combines "a mixture of the number of cases and how infectious they are at the moment."

The team at Western has been tracking the viral load for more than a year.

We have observed our first significant drop in viral load during the Omicron wave for #LdnOnt wastewater. The last data point is for last Thursday. We have samples from Sunday and this morning being processed in the lab. We hope to be able to confirm this trajectory soon. pic.twitter.com/MNPQWVxn6b

— Chris DeGroot �� (@ct_degroot) January 19, 2022