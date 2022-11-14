Researchers who discovered insulin to be honoured with Hometown Stars celebration on World Diabetes Day

Following the Hometown Stars celebration for Olympian Damian Warner Monday morning, a second celebration will take place in London, Ont. on Monday night — this time, being honoured are the men who discovered insulin.

Frederick Banting, Charles Best, James Collip and John Macleod are a team of researchers who discovered insulin more than 100 years ago, which has since saved the lives of 300 million people living with diabetes around the globe.

According to a press release from Canada’s Walk of Fame, the four men will be honoured on Monday evening with a Hometown Stars event presented by Canada’s Walk of Fame at London’s Banting House — also known as the “Birthplace of Insulin.”

The team of researchers were inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2021.

The public event begins at 6:15 p.m. and will feature special guests, a commemorative plaque unveiling, musical performances by singer-songwriter Jordan Hart and the Frederick Banting Secondary School Chamber Choir and more.

In addition, “Members of the diabetes community will gather to celebrate and reflect on how far they’ve come since the discovery of insulin over 100 years ago.”

Monday’s event will also include a reading of letters received by those who have been impacted by diabetes, and will feature the unveiling of personalized, commemorative bricks, which have been “cemented in history in the walkway at Banting House’s Global Garden.”

The proceeds of the limited-edition bricks support diabetes research, treatment and innovation.

Earlier in the day Londoner and gold medal Olympian Damian Warner was honoured with his own Hometown Stars celebration at Western University’s Thompson Arena.