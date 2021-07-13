Reseau Access helping more people at street level location

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a major social service provider in Sudbury to expand its space.

Reseau Access is a non-profit organization promoting wellness, harm and risk reduction and education. It's located downtown and officials said more people are accessing its street-level location across from Memorial Park.

"We actually now have space on the ground level adjacent to the park, which affords us a better opportunity to connect more fully with folks who need the services," said Richard Rainville, the executive director of Reseau Access Network.

The organization said it's is one less barrier.

"People don't have to go through a building in order to access our services. They don't have to go past any eyes, they can just go straight in," said David Rollins, a social service worker with Reseau Access Network.

"We welcome them and we can take care of them."

The Reseau Access Network recently added a new position -- a social worker for people at risk.

"We are seeing a lot of people who are real desperate for housing and people who are really hungry," said Amber Fritz, social service worker.

"So we found -- especially since the YMCA closed -- that people are coming into our space and do you have snacks, do you have water, do you have Ensure? And fortunately, we receive a lot of donations that help us kinda meet that need."

Reseau also offers HIV, Hepatitis and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections testing and treatment. Officials said education is also a huge component of its work.

"People at risk -- a lot of people don't even understand how risky their behaviours are," said Rollins. "Like most people don't realize how easy it is to pass Hepatitis C from one person to another even with just the mouthpiece of a pipe."

A needle exchange program is also run out of the space, distributing 74,000 needles a month.