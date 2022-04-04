Reservations now open for Manitoba provincial park campgrounds

The first round of provincial park camping reservations are now open.

Beginning on Monday at 7 a.m., all bookings opened for cabins, yurts and group-use areas.

The Manitoba government spread the rest of the initial bookings across the next few days, including on:

April 6 at 7 a.m. campsite reservations open for Birds Hill, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore and West Hawk Lake;

April 8 at 7 a.m. campsite reservations open for the parks in the western and northern regions. This includes Asessippi, Bakers Narrows, Clearwater Lake, Duck Mountain, Manipogo, Paint Lake, Rainbow Beach, Rivers, Spruce Woods, Turtle Mountain, William Lake and Wekusko Falls;

April 11 at 7 a.m. campsite reservations open for Grand Beach, Nopiming and all the remaining Whiteshell campgrounds, including Caddy Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, Betula Lake and White Lake; and

April 13 at 7 a.m., bookings open for the remaining locations. This includes Birch Point, Camp Morton, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield, Watchorn and Winnipeg Beach.

This year, the province implemented technical improvement to the existing camp reservation system so that users have a better experience. These improvements include adding computing resources and increasing the stability of the queue.

By 2023, Manitoba plans to implement an entirely new system.

Those booking this week should know that the province reduced the maximum stay at a cabin or yurt to seven nights.

Campers are limited to two reservations for cabins, yurts and group-use areas per session on opening day. Campsites remain limited to three reservations per session on opening days.

Despite this year’s technical improvements, the province is warning that people may still experience waits and delays.