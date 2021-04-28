Reservations open for popular Moraine Lake-Lake Louise shuttle in Banff National Park

Reservations are now being accepted for the shuttle that ferries visitors between two popular destinations in Banff National Park.

The shuttle, which is scheduled to begin operating on June 1, is operated by Roam Transit and transports guests between Moraine Lake and Lake Louise.

A portion of shuttle seats will not be available for reservation until 48 hours before the date of departure. Walk-up seat sales will not be offered in 2021.

Starting this year, Parks Canada has implemented paid parking at the Lake Louise Lakeshore during the shuttle operational season. Valid parking passes will be required for all vehicles in the public parking lot between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Valid national park entry passes must also be displayed.

For ticket information and schedules, or to book a reservation, visit Roam Transit.

