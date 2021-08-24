Reservoir replenished, outdoor watering ban lifted in Okotoks, Alta.

Okotoks, Alta. residents can resume their regular outdoor watering schedule after a ban was lifted Monday.

A community-wide water ban was called last Monday due to low levels in the town's reservoir.

"All reservoirs have returned to normal levels and the Town has returned to Green Level-Summer watering status," read a statement.

"This means that odd numbered homes can resume watering on Thursday and Sundays, and even numbered homes can resume watering on Wednesdays and Saturdays within the outdoor watering schedule regulations. Hand watering is allowed anytime."

More information about the watering schedule can be found online.

A boil water advisory that had been put in place for several neighbourhoods on Monday was lifted on Friday.