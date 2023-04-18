Resident accuses Sudbury city councillor of breaking campaign rules

A Ward 11 resident in Greater Sudbury has made a formal request for a compliance audit of Coun. Bill Leduc, who was re-elected in last fall’s municipal election.

In a letter dated April 4, Anastasia Rioux claims that Leduc used a ‘Grandparents Day’ event in September 2022 to “shore up support and violate city election guidelines.”

“Leduc’s poster that comes straight from his own personal Facebook page indicates that city services like ambulances and police cars would be on hand,” Rioux wrote.

She said she called a ‘Ms. Robidoux’ at the retirement home and asked who was funding the event and was told “Bill Leduc’s councillor fund.”

“I understand each councillor gets a slush fund to use during their term but it seems highly irresponsible and criminal for taxpayers (sic) money to be used to fund his personal election campaign,” Rioux said in the letter.

The ‘slush fund’ is a reference to money each councillor can approve for projects and events in their ward each year, known as Healthy Community Initiative Funds.

At one time, the funds were controversial because they were disbursed with little oversight. But restrictions have been placed on what the money could be used for and larger disbursements now require council approval.

All spending is reported on the city’s website. Leduc’s ward fund shows a $1,000 expense in summer 2022 for the Minnow Lake Community Action Network to put on Westmount Grandparents Day.

Rioux said the event was clearly to promote Leduc’s re-election. His campaign vehicle was present and “he and his entourage were yelling ‘Team Leduc’ at vehicles and pedestrians passing by.”

Included in her letter were pictures of Leduc talking to city employees at the event wearing a ‘Team Leduc’ jacket.

“This was clearly a campaign event,” she wrote.

Rioux also takes issue with Leduc’s support for the Kingsway Entertainment District. The plan to build a $100 million arena and casino on the Kingsway was blocked by opponents, who took the city to court.

The court delays eventually ran into the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring inflation and the costs of the arena rose to $200 million when city council killed the project.

“Leduc has wasted millions trying to get an arena/casino combination built in our ward to no fruition,” Rioux wrote in a letter dated April 4, 2023, but that says it was previously sent in September 2022.

“I can tell you I have never voted for him and he is currently running for re-election.”

Leduc denied any wrongdoing and told CTV News he is preparing his response to Rioux and will make a statement Friday.

Her request was sent to the city’s election compliance committee, which will review it at its meeting April 27. A decision on whether to order a compliance audit of Leduc must be made by May 15.