Resident awakes to home break-in in Brant County

Trespassing at night

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

Possession of schedule I substance (cocaine)

A resident in Brant County awoke to the sound of someone breaking into their home early Tuesday morning. Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a break and enter in progress at a home on Paris Road around 3:21 a.m., after a resident woke up to the sound of someone in their home. Officers located and arrested a 35-year-old man from Brantford and laid the following charges:The man is scheduled to appear in Brantford court at a later date.