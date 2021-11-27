Resident dies following house fire in Georgian Bluffs
One person has passed away and three others were treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning house fire in Grey Bruce, police are investigating.
Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Inter Township Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. Saturday on Girl Guide Road in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
Police say one person was removed from the home and pronounced dead on scene. Their identity has not been released pending a next of kin notification.
Another resident, as well as two police officer attended a local hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.
Police say emergency crews remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO).
Police will release more details as they become available.
-
Stabbing sends woman to hospitalA woman was sent to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Calgary Saturday evening.
-
2 taken to hospital after being hit by carTwo people were taken to hospital, one in critical, life-threatening condition, after being hit by a car in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
Calgarians remember the victim of the HolodomorA service was held Saturday at St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church to remember and honour the victims of the Holodomor.
-
Koskinen stops 36 shots, Edmonton tops Golden Knights 3-2Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night.
-
'Hazardous conditions' prompt closure of Metro Vancouver park during atmospheric riverA regional park on the North Shore has been closed due to "hazardous conditions" caused by the strong storm hitting B.C. this weekend.
-
Warm and windy end to the weekend, mountain snowWintry conditions approach the mountain parks late Saturday night as southern Alberta braces for some windy weather.
-
'I get angrier every time': Abbotsford family fed up with decades of flooding from Nooksack RiverWhen her family dairy farm, the Dykman Cattle Company, flooded nearly two weeks ago, it was the worst Cynthia Dykman had ever seen in her two decades on the western edge Sumas Prairie. But it was far from the first time.
-
More Merritt, B.C., residents return home, but tensions are growing over the city's flood responseA second wave of residents of Merritt, B.C. were allowed to return home Saturday.
-
'This is the new normal for us right now': Abbotsford residents prepare for more flooding SundayThey've barely had time to catch their breath since flooding devastated Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie. Now, they're bracing for the potential of more floodwaters.