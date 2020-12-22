Christine Moir has been checking on her Gaston Road apartment regularly for the past week hoping she can return home soon.

Last Monday, an electrical fire forced the more than 100 people who live in the building out.

"I'm lucky enough to have the bestest friend in the world," Moir says, "who luckily has an apartment available in the downstairs of her house."

That's where Moir, her husband, and her son have been living for the past week. Today, she came back to her apartment to check on it and get some Christmas presents wrapped. Her Christmas tree stands decorated in the corner, but she can't light it up.

There's no electricity in her unit, or in any of the other 59 units in the building.

"No lights, no stove, no internet, no TV," Moir says.

The fire in the electrical room happened last Monday. Halifax Fire determined a short in an electrical panel due to a water leak was the cause.

While the fire was quickly put out, the damage shut down power to the building's elevators, heat and hot water heating system, safety alarms and lighting.

Those services were restored the next day, but electricity to individual units is still out.

The building also has a strong odour inside. Moir says she thinks it may from food left too long in powerless fridges and freezers.

She returned to her unit the day after the fire to empty all the food out of her fridge and freezer.

The Canadian Red Cross says 120 tenants had to leave their homes, and it assisted 53 people who had no other place to stay by providing emergency lodging and meals. It's still taking care of 24 tenants from a dozen units.

The Red Cross says some of the initial tenants it assisted moved back into the building once the essential services like heat and hot water were restored.

CTV News contacted the property management company responsible for the building, Fundy Capital Management. Vice-president Sam Samal tells CTV in a phone conversation that parts were expected to arrive soon so that power could be restored to the apartments. Samal says any tenants who came back to the building are being provided with takeout meals every night.

Samal says the hope is to have tenants back in their units by Wednesday or Thursday.

For her part, Moir is doing the best she can to keep the holiday spirit.

"I still got my family, and we'll do breakfast and dinner and that, and 'Ho Ho' is still gonna make it," she said. "We're not sure if it will be here, but he's gonna make it, so that's all we can do."