Resident jumps from second floor window to escape fire at Overbrook home

A resident jumped from a second-floor window to escape a fire at a home in Ottawa's Overbook neighbourhood, while firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the burning home.

Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire in a home on King George Street Thursday morning.

"One occupant had safely exited the structure and a second occupant jumped from a second-storey window," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

The fire was located at the top of the stairwell on the second floor.

As firefighters were searching the building for any other occupants, they located a dog named Girley in a second-floor bedroom.

"Girley was not a fan of being picked up by a firefighter in full bunker gear but was safely brought outside and reunited with its owner," fire officials said.

The fire was declared under control 15 minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene. Officials say the fire did not spread beyond the second floor hallway, and the fire did not damage the attached townhome.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

