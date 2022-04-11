Resident of city-run long-term care home allegedly abused

The city of Ottawa says an employee allegedly physically abused a resident of one of its long-term care homes last month.

In a memo to city councillors Monday, Community and Social Services General Manager Donna Gray said the alleged incident happened March 28 at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home.

“The home has reported the incident to the Ministry of Long-Term Care (MLTC) and the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), in accordance with the Long-Term Care Practice & Procedure on the Prevention of Abuse and Neglect. The employee involved in the alleged abuse was removed from the workplace while the management team in the home conducted an investigation of the incident, according to procedure,” Gray wrote.

She said the employee involved in the alleged incident is no longer employed by the city.

“We are deeply troubled by this and understand how upsetting this situation is for residents, families and staff. The homes have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of resident abuse. We are committed to ensuring that there is a thorough review undertaken into allegations of resident abuse,” Gray said.

There were no details about the nature of the alleged abuse, and no names were provided. Gray wrote that staff continue to assess the affected resident and are in regular contact with the resident's family.

Gray said information has been provided to residents, families and staff, and resources have been provided for individuals who require additional support.