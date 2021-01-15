A resident of the Amberwood Suites retirement home in Sudbury has died of COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury & Districts announced Friday.

The third person to die from the disease in the health unit's coverage area passed away in Health Sciences North.

"Out of respect during this difficult time, no further details will be provided," Public Health said in a news release Friday.

A total of 35 people – 32 residents, three staff -- at the home have tested positive for COVID, where the health unit declared an outbreak Jan. 5.

“On behalf of Public Health, we offer our sincere condolences to family members, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health, said in a news release.

“This sombre event reminds our community of the importance of protecting our most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic and is a stark reminder of the seriousness to take action to protect others. As vaccine begins to arrive locally, the phased rollout will ensure those who need it most will be at the front of the line to receive it.”

The protection of our most vulnerable populations is of the utmost importance, the release said.

"Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19."

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call the health unit at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1.866.522.9200.