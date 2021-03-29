Resident's tip leads to arrest after several cars were broken into in Bradford, police say

The quick response from a Bradford resident has led to a Newmarket man's arrest after police say he broke into several cars in a Bradford Subdivision.

According to police, officers responded in the area of Line 6 and Langford Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, where they located the 40-year-old man walking after receiving the resident's call.

After an investigation, police recovered several stolen items, and the man was arrested and charged.

He was held for a bail hearing.