Resident wakes up to someone breaking in, Kitchener man later arrested: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man after a resident was allegedly woken up by someone breaking into their Waterloo home.
Officers were called to a break and enter in progress around 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Columbia and Albert Streets.
The resident says she was woken up by the sounds of someone she didn't know inside her home. The suspect allegedly stole items, left, and was arrested by officers in the area.
A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a break-in instrument.
He was also arrested on two outstanding warrants and charged with two counts of failing to attend court, two counts of breaching probation, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
