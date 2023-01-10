Resident wanted in connection to multiple car thefts turns himself in: OPP
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A 33-year-old resident who was wanted by Lambton County OPP in relation to multiple car thefts and dangerous driving has been arrested, he is now facing more than 10 charges.
Police say officers arrested Cody Price after he turned himself into the Petrolia detachment on Sunday.
Price is now facing the following charges:
- Assault a peace officer with a weapon
- Flight from peace officer
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Break and enter a place
- Theft of motor vehicle (two counts)
- Theft over $5,000 from a motor vehicle (two counts)
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (two counts) and
- Failure to comply with release order
He is being held in custody following a bail hearing.
Police are thanking the public for the “overwhelming support” shown online regarding this investigation.
