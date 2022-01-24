Residential break and enter in Sarnia, Ont. has police looking for suspect

Police in Sarnia, Ont. are searching for a suspect after a break and enter around 5 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the resident of a home in the 500 block of Michigan Ave. woke up to the sounds of someone rummaging through things downstairs.

The owner confronted who he described as a young man and they began to “tussle,” according to police.

The homeowner was able to get the suspect out of the home, police attended and held the scene but weren’t able to get any evidence or track a suspect down.

Police say the alleged homeowner may have sustained injuries around the area of their eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-344-8861, extension 5300, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.