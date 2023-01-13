Residential fire in Brooks, Alta., claims one; RCMP says incident not suspicious
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Though three people made it out OK, one person died in a house fire in Brooks, Alta., early Thursday morning.
The Brooks RCMP say 911 was called regarding a structure fire around 3 a.m.
According to the Mounties, three people managed to escape the blaze but the body of a fourth was discovered inside after the flames were put out.
An autopsy is pending, but police say the deceased is believed to be a 62-year-old man.
Investigators have deemed the incident non-suspicious.
