Residential fire in Elmira under investigation

image.jpg

Waterloo regional police and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a residential fire in Elmira.

In a media release, police said emergency services were called to the area of Killdeer Road and Bluejay Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Woolwich Fire Department extinguished the flames.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

